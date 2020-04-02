Kawaguchi named to the Hobey Baker Hat Trick

Hobey Baker Award Top 10 finalist junior UND hockey standout Jordan Kawaguchi was named to the top three for the award, the Hobey Baker Hat Trick. The winner of the award for the top college hockey player in the nation will be awarded on April 10.

Already the USCHO.com National Player of the Year and the NCHC Forward of the Year, Kawaguchi adds another honor to his breakout junior campaign. He was not part of any preseason prognostications and finished the year atop many key NCAA statistical categories and second in overall total points with 45. His leadership helped North Dakota improve from 18-17-2 in 2018-19 to a 26-5-4 overall mark this past season with an NCHC regular season title.

The Abbotsford, B.C., native has already populated all-America lists fron USCHO and College Hockey News and he became the first UND player to win the NCHC Forward of the Year.

An associate captian for the Fighting Hawks, Kawaguchi racked-up 45 points, second-most in the NCAA. He was clutch in crucial situations, leading the country with 13 game-winning points while scoring five game-winning goals among his 15 for the year. He was an All-NCHC First Teamer as well as became the 25th UND player to be selected as a Hobey Baker Award finalist.

He'll look to become the third North Dakota player to take home the Hobey Baker Award and first since Ryan Duncan in 2007. Tony Hrkac also won the honor with his record-breaking season in 1987.

The other two players in this season’s Hobey Hat Trick are junior defenseman from Minnesota Duluth Scott Perunovich and Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman.

The three finalists were selected from the initial list of Top Ten candidates by the 30-member Selection Committee and an additional round of online fan balloting to determine this year’s Hobey Baker winner. Criteria for the award includes: displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

This year’s Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced Saturday, April 11, 2020 live on ESPN’s SportsCenter during the 11pm ET show. This will replace the originally scheduled Friday, April 10 announcement time due to the dramatic changes the coronavirus has created. The 40th annual Hobey Baker Award segment on SportsCenter will also include the announcements of the Hockey Humanitarian Award, the East and West All-American Teams and the Mike Richter Award for the nation’s top college hockey goalie. Alphabetically, here is more on this year’s three Hobey Hat Trick finalists. All statistics are final as the college hockey season was canceled March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AWARDS FOR NORTH DAKOTA in 2019-20

Jordan Kawaguchi

*Hobey Baker Award Hobey Hat Trick (winner announced April 10)

*USCHO Player of the Year

*USCHO.com All-America First Team

*College Hockey News All-America First Team

*All-NCHC First Team

*NCHC Forward of the Year

*NCHC Player of the Year finalist

