Kawaguchi named Hobey Baker Award Top 10 Finalist

Junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi was named to the Hobey Baker Award Top 10 list Wednesday after a breakout 2019-20 campaign that saw him lead North Dakota to an NCHC regular season title and the No. 1 spot in the final NCAA Pairwise Rankings. The Abbotsford, B.C., product collected a team-high 45 points on 15 goals and 30 assists to double his career totals to date.

The ten finalists were selected by voting from all 60 Division I college hockey head coaches plus online fan balloting. Next, the 29-member Selection Committee and an additional round of fan balloting through the Hobey website hobeybaker.com March 18-31 will determine this year's Hobey Baker winner. Criteria for the award include: displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

Kawaguchi becomes North Dakota's 24th Hobey Baker Award finalist all-time, second-most of any NCAA school. He's the first UND player to reach finalist status since goalie Zane McIntyre in 2015. Kawaguchi aims to become UND's third Hobey Baker winner (Tony Hrkac- 1987, Ryan Duncan- 2007).

The junior alternate captain finished second in the NCAA in points (45) and set the pace nationally in game-winning points with 13. He was recently named to the All-NCHC First Team and was an All-USCHO.com First Teamer nationally. He is a finalist for both the NCHC's Player of the Year and Forward of the Year, announced next week.

The Hobey Hat Trick (three finalists) will be announced April 2nd and the Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced on Friday, April 10, 2020. The announcement, which is normally in conjunction with the NCAA's Frozen Four events, will be closed to the public with limited attendance for this event this year. These changes are based on keeping everyone safe through these trying times with this Coronavirus.

2019-2020 Hobey Baker Award Finalists

Morgan Barron, Cornell

Jason Cotton, Sacred Heart

Jack Dugan, Providence

David Farrance, Boston University

Jordan Kawaguchi, North Dakota

John Leonard, UMass

Dryden McKay, Minnesota State

Marc Michaelis, Minnesota State

Scott Perunovich, UMD

Jeremy Swayman, Maine