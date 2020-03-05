Gaislerova, Cobbins Honored by The Summit League

North Dakota State women's basketball players Michelle Gaislerova and Ryan Cobbins were honored by the Summit League on Thursday. Gaislerova earned a spot on the All-Summit League Honorable Mention team, while Cobbins was named to the Summit League All-Newcomer Team.

Gaislerova led the Bison with 13.1 points per game in league play, ranking 10th in the league. She ranked seventh in the league in 3-point percentage at 39.4, while leading the Summit League in free throw percentage at 97.4 percent. Her 28 3-pointers were the sixth most in the league.

Junior Michelle Gaislerova earned All-Summit League Honorable Mention honors.



Cobbins averaged 10.1 points per game in league play, ranking third among newcomers to the league. She also averaged 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in league play. Cobbins ranked 10th in the league in free throw percentage at 78 percent.

Freshman Ryan Cobbins has been named to the Summit League All-Newcomer Team.



NDSU, seeded sixth, will face third-seeded Denver in the Summit League Championship Quarterfinals on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. in Sioux Falls, S.D.

