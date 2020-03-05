Fleecs Named to All-Summit League Second Team

After finishing the season in the top-10 in The Summit League in scoring, junior Julia Fleecs was announced to The Summit League's All-League team on Thursday afternoon, earning second team honors after averaging 12.5 points per game. She's the only player at a North Dakota school to earn an All-Summit nod.

"Julia is one of the hardest workers on and off the floor. Her hard work has earned the trust, respect, and admiration from those around her," said Head Coach Travis Brewster. "Julia gained a lot of confidence after her freshman year and each day, it’s a pleasure coach her alongside her teammates. We are very excited to see her continued growth."

While Julia Fleecs, M.D. will have a nice ring to it in the future, All-Summit League forward Julia Fleecs fits just fine now! #LGH #UNDproud #TourneyHQ #ReachTheSummit pic.twitter.com/QRMNqlxHVk — North Dakota Women's Basketball (@UNDwbasketball) March 5, 2020

Reaching double figures 20 times with five 20-point performance in 2019-20, Fleecs led the Fighting Hawks with 362 points (12.5/G) in North Dakota's 29 regular-season games. Her 230 points and 14.4 points per game in Summit League games were the seventh-highest in the conference with her overall total placing her ninth.

Fleecs tied a University of North Dakota record for highest free-throw percentage in a game at North Dakota State on Jan. 19, sinking all 14 of her attempts at the line. She is only one of eight players in the country to shoot flawlessly in 14-or-more attempts this season.

The Glidden, Iowa native also recorded three double-doubles that included a career-high 16-rebound, 14-point performance at Western Illinois.

In a pair of games against South Dakota State, the Fighting Hawks opponent in the Summit League Tournament Quarterfinals, Fleecs averaged 14 points per game, shooting .476 from the field. She also went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

North Dakota will open The Summit League Tournament on Saturday, March 7, when it takes on the Jackrabbits at 2:30 p.m. Central.

