Fargo's McGovern signs with Jets

Fargo native Connor McGovern confirmed with Valley News Live that he has signed with the New York Jets.

McGovern was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft with the 144th overall pick.

He spent his career up until now with the Broncos. He was named a starter at right guard to open the 2018 season. He was moved over to starting center in Week 11 following a season-ending injury to Matt Paradis, and started there the rest of the season.

McGovern becomes the first Broncos free agent to agree to terms with another team. He started 31 out of a possible 32 games in the last two seasons, including all 16 at center last year. He had zero penalties last year.

Several outlets are reporting the deal is for three years and $27 million.

McGovern remains connected to his Fargo roots still. Earlier this year he, along with TNT Fitness, joined together to begin the Able Games. Fargo Able Games is a charity event designed to be the Midwest's first all-inclusive test of functional fitness celebrating competitors of all skill levels competing on the floor at the same time.

Fargo Able Games was set to launch its inaugural event in early April 2020, but with COVID-19 concerns, the inaugural event is set for April 2-3, 2021.