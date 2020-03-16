Fargo Able Games cancelled, looks ahead to 2021

It is with understanding, yet sadness that the organizers of TNT Kids Fitness & Gymnastics announce the Inaugural Fargo Able Games has been cancelled due to the recent developments concerning the spread of COVID-19. Fargo Able Games is a charity event designed to be the Midwest's first all-inclusive test of functional fitness celebrating competitors of all skill levels competing on the floor at the same time. Fargo Able Games will launch its inaugural event next year and is now officially scheduled for April 2-3, 2021.

Fargo Able Games is the brainchild of Connor McGovern, Fargo native and NFL offensive lineman and Kim Pladson, Executive Director of TNT Kids’ Fitness & Gymnastics.

“As responsible Fargo area citizens and stakeholders, we have to do our part to slow down the spread of this virus while protecting our athletes and the community,” says Pladson. “We will harness the momentum and gracious partnerships that have been critical to this event and look ahead to 2021. We will further engage and build what we started this year to support and showcase not only the athletes, but the volunteers and overall message of inclusion that is at the heart of our organization.”

For McGovern, involvement with TNT and the Fargo Able Games has been a way to give back to his community having experienced such joy working with special-needs athletes while at the University of Missouri. In a statement released over the weekend, McGovern shared his disappointment about the cancellation, but emphasized positivity and unbridled support for the 2021 reschedule:

TNT has already impacted so many lives even before the formation of the Able Games, but just the recent public awareness of the Games alone has brought so much awareness to the topic of inclusivity. It may be cancelled for this year, but it will come back bigger and better than ever in 2021. We have so many great guests, sponsors, and athletes fully ready to participate to help make the Games an extremely successful community event. I’m confident this event will grow and provide for many years to come. As we focus on the current events, know that this time will make us all stronger and come together in ways we would have never imagined within our communities. We look forward to your continued support in the 2021.

All 2020 Fargo Able Games registrations will be refunded within 30-45 days. We ask for your patience as we work through the

refund process. For interview opportunities, or more information, please contact Michael Deering at: 612-360-7789 or

michael@superstarpr.com.

About Able Games

Created as a platform for positive impact, the Able Games in Fargo, ND is the brainchild of Connor McGovern, Fargo native and offensive lineman for the Denver Broncos (2016-2019) and Kim Pladson, Executive Director of TNT Kids’ Fitness & Gymnastics. In the process of looking for a way to give back to his hometown, McGovern considered the joy he felt during his time working with special needs athletes while at the University of Missouri and at TNT Kids’ Fitness & Gymnastics in Fargo. Out of this passion, Able Games was created. It is the Midwest's first all-inclusive test of functional fitness. The annual competition celebrates the abilities of all its competitors from the highly skilled athlete to individuals with special needs, holding competitions among all participants on the same floor. Able Games celebrates its inaugural competition on April 2-3, 2021.

