Everson Griffen announces he's leaving Vikings

In an Instagram post Friday, four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Everson Griffen announced he's moving on from the Minnesota Vikings.

"I leave Minnesota in the best physical and mental shape I have ever been and have many Pro Bowl seasons to come!" Griffen saidn in the post.

"Wherever my next stop is, I will always be grateful to and cheering for the Vikings."

Griffen was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California.

In his ten seasons with the Vikings, Griffen has amassed 74.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.