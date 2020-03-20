Everson Griffen announces he's leaving Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) -- In an Instagram post Friday, four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Everson Griffen announced he's moving on from the Minnesota Vikings.
"I leave Minnesota in the best physical and mental shape I have ever been and have many Pro Bowl seasons to come!" Griffen saidn in the post.
"Wherever my next stop is, I will always be grateful to and cheering for the Vikings."
Griffen was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California.
View this post on Instagram
When I came to Minnesota as a fourth-round pick out of USC, I had no idea how much my life would change over the next 10 years. I realized my dream of playing in the NFL, went to four Pro Bowls and came within one game of playing in the Super Bowl in front of the best fans in the country. More importantly, I became a husband, a dad, and met teammates who became brothers for life. I also stumbled a few times on my journey and could not be more grateful for the unconditional support and love I received from SKOL Nation. While it is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, I leave Minnesota in the best physical and mental shape I have ever been and have many Pro Bowl seasons to come! Wherever my next stop is, I will always be grateful to and cheering for the Vikings. Thank you all for the love, support and memories.
In his ten seasons with the Vikings, Griffen has amassed 74.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.