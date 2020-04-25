Derrek Tuszka Drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft

The list of Pro Bison grew today as Derrek Tuszka joins the ranks.

Drafted 254th in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

It’s the second consecutive year the Bison have had a player drafted in the NFL. Tuszka follows former NDSU quarterback Easton Stick in being drafted. Stick was selected 166th overall, in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

Congratulations to Derrek Tuszka! The former Bison drafted 254th overall in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Joining an ever-growing list of former Bison turned #ProBison. https://t.co/Uyz9yQciBC pic.twitter.com/Th5aWotN5C — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) April 25, 2020

Tuszka, a Warner, South Dakota native, was a three-year starter at defensive end for the FCS National Champions, a part of five conference championships and four FCS national championships with the Bison. He played in 53 games including 34 starts in Fargo. Tuszka played in 14 NCAA playoff games logging 35 tackles with 12 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in the playoffs alone.

He capped his career as one of the top linemen in the nation, finishing fifth in NDSU history with 29.5 career sacks for 202 yards. He was tied for sixth at NDSU with 42 career tackles for loss.

Congrats to defensive end Derrek Tuszka, a seventh-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos! #NFLDraft #ProBison pic.twitter.com/WTDcUIU2RV — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) April 25, 2020

Tuszka was voted a First team All-American, Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as a senior in 2019.

Six Bison have been drafted during this last decade of dominance. Starting with Billy Turner in 2014.

With the 2020 NFL Draft a wrap Saturday afternoon, the undrafted free agency window opened.

Former Bison offensive lineman Zack Johnson inks a free agency deal with Green Bay. — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) April 25, 2020

Former NDSU offensive lineman Zack Johnson continues an impressive run of Bison Rams to earn a chance in the NFL. Johnson signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. He will join Turner in Green Bay this summer.

Hawley, Minnesota native Ben Ellefson signed an NFL contract Saturday as well. The former NDSU tight end signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.