Davies basketball surprises super fan

A special moment from Centennial Elementary Thursday.

Stuart Deutsch is a fourth grader and a huge Davies basketball fan. He took the time to write the team and wish them luck at the state tournament this weekend. Explaining how he attends every game he can get his parents to take him to.

Davies head boys' basketball coach Bart Manson said no one had ever taken the time to reach out to his young athletes like that and so they wanted to do something special for Stuart.

The entire Davies team visited Stuart at Centennial, ahead of their quarterfinal game Thursday. They surprised Stuart and his classmates and brought some donuts along with. But Coach Manson had a little something extra special for Stuart.

"We wanted to come over here today and have [Stuart] meet the Davies basketball team and Stuart, we got you a ticket to the games this weekend," Manson explained to Stuart in front of his class. "Your mom and dad know about it, so you take that and show them up front [at the SHAC], they'll give you a ticket to all the games and we'd love to have you sit on the bench today."

The Eagles advanced to the semifinals with an 86-83 win over Mandan. They face Bismarck Friday for a trip to the championship game.