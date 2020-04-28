Carson Wentz and wife welcome new baby girl

Carson Wentz and his wife Madison have welcomed the newest member of their family. A baby girl named Hadley Jayne Wentz.

Carson made the announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents 😍 I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/4BefHeK6IR — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) April 28, 2020

Carson said in his post, late Monday night, they welcomed their first child. Hadley is 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measures in at 20 inches.