Brewster out as UND Women's Basketball Head Coach

University of North Dakota Director of Athletics Bill Chaves announced today that Travis Brewster will not return as head coach of the women's basketball program for the 2020-2021 season. Associate Head Women's Basketball Coach Mallory Bernhard will serve as the program's interim head coach.

"We thank Travis for his years of service to the university, athletic department and our women's basketball program," Chaves said. "I felt this was the right time to make a leadership change in our women's basketball program.

"We are happy that Coach Bernhard is taking the reins of our women's basketball program until we name a permanent leader of the program," Chaves said

A national search will be conducted to find the next head coach.