Bison Baseball Earns Series Split at Northern Colorado

The North Dakota State baseball team earned a pair of victories on Sunday, earning a series split with Northern Colorado. NDSU won the first game 11-2, which was a resumption of a suspended game on Saturday, before taking the nightcap 9-3.

NDSU improved to 8-9 overall, while Northern Colorado dropped to 4-11. The Bison will return to action on Friday, when NDSU travels to Omaha for the Summit League opener. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Brock Anderson, Tucker Rohde and Charley Hesse each had three hits in the opener, while Peter Brookshaw and Zach Solano each had a pair. Anderson and Calen Schwabe each drove in three runs, while Brookshaw and Solano brought in a pair. Evan Sankey picked up his first victory on the mound, striking out four in five innings of work. Jake Drew struck out four in three innings, while allowing a pair of hits. Wyatt Nelson earned a strikeout in the final inning.

The Bison raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first three innings and led 11-0 before the Bears added a pair of runs in the eighth. Anderson, Rohde and Solano all homered in the victory.

Anderson had a pair of hits and drove in two in the nightcap. Brookshaw and Bennett Hostetler each brought in three runs. Riley Johnson had a no-decision in the start, striking out one in the first inning. Anderson picked up the victory in 3.2 innings of work, striking out three and allowing a run. Gabe Pilla struck out seven in three innings of work, while Zach Smith struck out a pair in the final two innings.

A double by Hostetler to score Anderson opened the scoring in the first inning before the Bears responded with three in the bottom half. Carter Thompson scored on a balk before Brookshaw tripled to bring in Jack Simonsen and Tyler Silva to give NDSU the lead for good.