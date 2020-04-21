American Association postpones start of 2020 season

The American Association announced that the start of the 2020 regular season has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement made by the league today, the 2020 season is potentially set to start in early July and extend into late September, with the intent of playing 80 games. Officials with the American Association are working with teams on a updating the 2020 schedule and the revised schedule will be released to the public as soon as all dates are finalized. The schedule was set to begin May 19th, 2020.

All single game tickets purchased for games that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic can be exchanged for home games, once the new schedule is released. Season ticket holders, group event leaders and corporate partners will be contacted directly by a member of the RedHawks staff in the coming days. Promotions and giveaways will also be rescheduled and announced as soon as the new schedule is available.

The league and team officials continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation and will follow all safety recommendations issued by federal, state and local agencies to ensure the safety of fans, players, umpires and staff when the 2020 season begins.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ) ABOUT THE 2020 SEASON

1. I realize the RedHawks offices at Newman Outdoor Field aren’t open, so how do I get a hold of someone if I have a question? There are several ways to get a hold of a RedHawks front office member. First, if you have their direct phone number or email, don’t hesitate to reach out to them. Also, feel free to call our main line at 701-235-6161. We’ve had the main phone number forwarded to several of our staff members to help you out. Finally, if you would like to send an email, go to fmredhawks.com/contactus/ and either send your question to the general email address or you can click on the ‘front office staff’ tab and email a specific department manager.

2. When is Opening Day? The American Association is targeting early July for Opening Day. A revised 2020 schedule will be available at fmredhawks.com as soon as it is finalized. Please check the website often, as any changes that are made to the schedule will be posted as soon as they are confirmed. Please know that the health and safety of our fans is our highest priority and we will be conducting business in accordance with any actions or regulations set forth by state and local government and public health officials. . 3. What happens if I purchased a ticket for a game in May or June that wasn’t played OR I purchased a ticket for a game in July or August and now that is no longer a home game because of a schedule change? RedHawks staff will do all they can to contact everyone who has purchased a ticket for a home game that is no longer being played. We will offer various options for ticket buyers including exchanging your tickets at the box office for any 2020 regular season home game or, if necessary, a 2021regular season home game.

4. What happens if I purchased season tickets? A member of the ticket office will contact all season ticket holders about home games that will no longer be played. We are currently working on several options for those who have purchased season tickets. All season tickets that have been affected by the revised schedule will be issued a credit to be used in 2021 for games missed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

5. What if my organization purchased group tickets and a meal, but that game is not being played? Your group representative will be in touch with you to work out a new date. If a new date can’t be agreed upon, we will work with you to secure a date for the 2021 season once that schedule becomes available (usually in October or November).

6. Once the ballpark re-opens will there be attendance restrictions?

Unfortunately, there is not an answer to this question yet. However, we can assure you that we will adhere to any and all state and local government restrictions, and will follow the guidance provided by the CDC, North Dakota Department of Health and Fargo Cass Public Health. Ensuring the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, staff and community neighbors is our top priority and will guide our decision making process.

7. What measures will the RedHawks take at Newman Outdoor Field to provide a clean and healthy environment for the fans?

The RedHawks have always provided a clean and healthy environment for their fans at Newman Outdoor Field. We are currently seeking guidance from, and will work cooperatively with, a group of partners and leaders in their respective industries to implement a plan for Newman Outdoor Field that will ensure the stadium meets and exceeds the guidelines provided by the CDC, North Dakota Department of Health and Fargo Cass Public Health.

8. What safety measures will be taken in Newman Outdoor Field’s concession stands?

Newman Outdoor Field is working with Fargo Sports Concessions LLC and all other stadium food and beverage vendors and has developed a post COVID-19 plan following the guidance of the CDC, which considers technological improvements, operational adjustments (line spacing, stations), culinary strategies (enhanced kitchen sanitization, prepackaging and optimized menus) updated service approaches (grab-n-go, self-service), and staffing (mandatory operation protocols and COVID-19 related training). We promise you that our gates will not open for baseball before all necessary precautions have been taken.

9. Will you require fans to wear a mask?

We want fans to feel as safe and comfortable as possible when enjoying a game at Newman Outdoor Field. Currently, the CDC recommends that people wear masks when going out in public, so we encourage our fans to follow the direction of the experts. We will take all necessary precautions and provide our guests with various disinfectant and sanitization stations around the ballpark, but if you would like to bring your own health related items to the ballpark please feel free to do so.

