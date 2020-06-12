American Association announces 6-team, 60-game schedule

The American Association announced Friday the league will play a 6-team, 60-game schedule for the 2020 season with the teams playing in three hub cities with fans in attendance.

The hub cities will be Fargo, Milwaukee, and Sioux Falls.

The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks and Winnipeg Goldeyes will operate out of the Fargo hub. The Chicago Dogs and Milwaukee Milkmen will play in Milwaukee, and the St. Paul Saints and Sioux Falls Canaries will play out of Sioux Falls.

Each team will play 42 of the 60 games in the hub city. The schedule does allow teams to go back to their home ballparks if governmental restrictions allow.

All stadiums will have in place and enforce a COVID-19 Readiness Plan, approved by local Health Departments and Government Officials.

The plan includes testing, temperature screenings, masks, and reconfiguration of stadiums to allow physical distancing.

“We’re excited to have RedHawks baseball back at Newman for the 2020 season” said Brad Thom, RedHawks President/CEO. “But our main priority and concern this season is for the safety of the fans, players and staff. We will do everything possible to make the ballpark safe for everyone who is in attendance.”

Initially attendance will be limited, about 50% at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, with every other row closed off and enhanced cleaning measures.

All staff at the stadium will be required to wear a face mask. Hand sanitizing stations have also been placed throughout the stadium.

Opening Day is scheduled for July 3 and run through September 10.

The league champion will be determined by a five-game series between the top two teams in the standings at the end of the regular season.