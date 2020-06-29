All RedHawks players and staff test negative for COVID-19

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have announced all of the players and staff tested for COVID-19 last week have come back negative.

The testing included all 26 players and five coaches and clubhouse staff.

We are happy to report that all RedHawks players and coaches have tested negative,” RedHawks interim manager Chris Coste said. “Now we can focus a little bit more on the baseball side of things like we all want, but we know that we still have to take precautions and do our part because this season has the potential to be the most exciting and highest level of play on the field that this league has ever seen and as good a team as the RedHawks can put together in any circumstance.”

The testing is the first step for the team to start up the season.

General Manager Matt Rau said every day the players arrive to the ball park they are getting their temperature taken and if anyone is showing any symptoms they are immediately isolated.

"Our big message has been don't let the virus take the jersey off your back," Rau said.

Testing will continue on a random basis throughout the season and likely before road trips, Rau said.

The RedHawks open the 2020 season on Friday, July 3rd, against Winnipeg at Newman Outdoor Field.