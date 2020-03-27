You can now buy a house from the curb in Fargo

The pandemic isn't stopping local realtors from getting closure.

The Title Company in Fargo is doing curbside closing on real estate transactions to keep all clients safe.

You drive up, they come out with documents for you to sign, and you buy a house without leaving your car.

"As far as going into homes and tourings and open houses, that has definitely changed," said Jennifer Sturlaugson, Realtor at Park Co. Realtors. "Most people are not wanting to have open houses and not having people come into the house."

Park Company Realtors says people have also been buying homes by looking at virtual tours online.

