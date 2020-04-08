14 new cases of coronavirus in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

There are seven more cases identified in Cass County.

There are no new deaths related to the virus.

There have now been 251 positive cases of coronavirus in North Dakota.

34 people have been hospitalized. 16 are currently in the hospital.

98 people have recovered from COVID-19. That is 16 more people since the last update from the NDDOH.

Four people have died from the virus.

Here is a breakdown of the latest positive cases:

• Woman in her 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation

• Female age 10-19 from Burleigh County, close contact

• Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, community spread

• Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread

• Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, community spread

• Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread

• Woman in her 90s from Cass County, close contact

• Man in his 60s from Cass County, close contact

• Woman in her 60s from Cass county, under investigation

• Female age 10-19 from Stark County, community spread

• Woman in her 60s from Stark County, community spread

• Male age 10-19 from Stark County, under investigation

• Woman in her 60s from Stutsman County, community spread

