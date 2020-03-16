At least 6 TSA workers test positive for virus

At least six Transportation Security Administration officers have tested positive for the new coronavirus and dozens are in self-quarantine as the disease takes an increasing toll on an agency critical to the safety of U.S. aviation.

TSA says it is providing safety training to employees and operations are running smoothly.

It is standing by its decision to not provide employees with respirators as the union for the officers has requested.

Union leaders say they are still concerned, even as a major drop in traffic at the nation’s airports seems to reduce the potential for exposure.

According to the TSA website, the officers are from four airports.

