Six more people die with COVID-19 in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting six more deaths and 57 additional cases of coronavirus.

There have now been 1,323 positive cases in the state.

582 people have recovered from COVID-19 in North Dakota.

32 people remain in the hospital.

There have been 31 deaths, but the the North Dakota Department of Health is changing the way it reports deaths connected to COVID-19.

There have been 22 deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been three deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause.

There are 6 deaths with pending death records.

Here is a breakdown of the definitions:

Deaths Due to COVID-19

Official number of individuals who died from COVID-19 as stated on the official death record. There will be a delay - by state law, a death record must be filed within 10 days of the date of death.

Deaths Where COVID-19 is Not the Primary Cause

Deaths that list something other than COVID-19 as the official cause of death.

Pending Death Records

The number of deaths where an official death record has not been filed. Per state law, this can take up to 14 days from the date of death.

Here is the breakdown of the latest numbers from the North Dakota Dept. of Health:(5/6)

People who died with COVID-19

• Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health

conditions.

• Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

• Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

• Woman in her 100s from Cass County with underlying health

conditions.

• Man in his 50s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

• Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County with underlying health

conditions.

Counties with new positive cases reported:

• Burleigh County - 10

• Cass County – 43

• Grand Forks County – 1

• Mountrail County – 1

• Ransom County – 1

• Sargent County - 1

By the numbers:

38,632 – Total Tested (+2,211 individuals from yesterday)

37,309 – Total Negative (+2,154 individuals from yesterday)

1,323 – Total Positive (+57 individuals from yesterday)

NEW! 2.6% - Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

97 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

32 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

582 – Total Recovered (+23 individuals from yesterday)

31 – Total Deaths (+6 individual from yesterday)

Click on the related links tab for more information from the North Dakota Department of Health.