34 more coronavirus cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 34 more cases of COVID-19.

There have now been 1,067 cases of coronavirus in North Dakota.

30 people are currently hospitalized.

458 people have recovered from the virus.

There have been 19 deaths connected to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

Here is the breakdown of the latest numbers (4/30):

Counties with new positive cases reported:

Burleigh County - 1

Cass County – 21

Grand Forks County – 7

Pembina County - 2

Stark County – 3

By the numbers:

27,460 – Total Tested (+1,924 individuals from yesterday)

26,393 – Total Negative (+1,890 individuals from yesterday)

1,067 – Total Positive (+34 individuals from yesterday)

85 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

30 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

458 – Total Recovered (+21 individuals from yesterday)

19 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)

