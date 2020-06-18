Yurt damaged in Moorhead fire

A yurt is damaged after a fire in Moorhead early Thursday morning.

The call for the fire came in around 3 a.m. to the 1300 block of 12th St. S.

Fire fighters say when they arrived on scene, they saw 10-12 foot flames shooting out of the yurt. The yurt was being used as a business on the property.

A yurt is a round, canvas covered structure historically used by nomadic groups in Asia.

There was not damage to the home on the property.

No one was injured in the fire.