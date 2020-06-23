Young man dies in Clay County crash

A 20-year-old man is dead after running through a stop sign and crashing into a pickup.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Hwy. 9 and 43rd Ave. N. around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, June 22.

Authorities say the 20-year-old man from Glyndon didn't stop at a stop sign and went into the intersection, where he crashed into 27-year-old Drew Lemke of Harwood.

Both vehicles hit the ditch after the crash.

Lemke was not hurt in the crash. The 20-year-old driver who died is not being identified.