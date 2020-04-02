YWCA closing Fargo childcare center

Another daycare in the metro is closing because of struggles making ends meet.

The YWCA Cass Clay says it is closing A Child's Word in north Fargo. The last day of operations will be April 17, 2020.

In a release, the organization says, "Several factors weighed into this difficult decision by the YWCA Board of Directors. First among them was the financial consequences of prolonged negative cash flow, and its potential jeopardy to YWCA’s core mission of sheltering, housing and empowering survivors of domestic violence and homelessness."

The daycare employs 23 people, and full-time workers were offered severance as they transitioned. Currently, the center served 9 children.

The release also goes on to say if the childcare center stayed in operation, it would have lost $32,000 in April alone.