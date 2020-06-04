YWCA Cass Clay begins weekly COVID-19 testing at the emergency shelter

Today, YWCA Cass Clay (YWCA) began weekly mass testing of residents and staff at the Emergency Shelter. This preventative measure was advised by state and local public health officials under the direction of North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

The Red River Valley COVID-19 Taskforce uses multiple factors to identify potential testing groups include occupation, congregate living settings, and those with an increased risk of exposure to positive COVID-19. Residents of YWCA Emergency Shelter and staff will be tested for COVID-19 each week for the foreseeable future.

YWCA provides a comprehensive continuum of empowerment services for women, including homeless prevention, rapid rehousing, shelter, transitional housing and permanent supportive housing. On any given day, 250 women and children in our community are being impacted by YWCA.

YWCA Emergency Shelter is the largest shelter serving women and children in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. In 2019, we provided 21,648 nights of shelter to 1,362 individuals. 93% of those served had been victims of abuse. YWCA’s Supportive Housing Program has expanded by over 300% in the last five years, and now provides 72 units of safe and affordable housing to families in our community.

YWCA continues to stand ready to serve those facing violence and homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic and always.

