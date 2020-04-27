YMCA of Cass Clay virtual programs help families get through COVID-19

The YMCA of Cass Clay is providing virtual workouts, nutrition plans and activities for kids to help families stay happy and healthy both physically and mentally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kids 18 years and younger are able to get free dinners and snacks through the YMCA of Cass Clay.

This program is to help families who are struggling to provide meals. To find out more about the program and distribution spots, click here.

For virtual workouts, nutrition guidelines and activities for kids, click here.