YMCA of CASS AND CLAY Counties are offering free meals to children

During these uncertain times, the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties is providing suppers and snacks around the community to help ensure that children don't go hungry. We want to help kids continue to be healthy in spirit, mind, and body by providing them access to healthy, nutritious meals, which are made available in partnership with the State of North Dakota and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Starting Monday, April 13, suppers and snacks will be distributed to-go-style every weekday free of charge to children ages 18 years and younger at eight locations in the FM area.

A vehicle (labeled with a Y logo) will be parked in the front parking lot/near each of the school's front doors distributing the meals to families during the distribution times listed below. Each child will receive one 'to go' meal bag per day. Additional meals may be purchased at $5/bag for anyone over the age of 18. Each meal bag will include supper and a snack. Suppers will include the following components: protein, grain, vegetable, fruit, and milk. Each snack will include two of the five dinner components (will vary by day).

All meals meet standards established by the USDA.

Jefferson Elementary 1701 4th Ave S, Fargo 4:15 – 5:00 pm

Eastwood Elementary 500 10th Ave E, West Fargo 4:15 – 5:00 pm

Madison Elementary 1040 29th St N, Fargo 4:15 – 5:00pm

Robert Asp Elementary 910 11th St N, Moorhead 4:15 – 5:00 pm

Horace Mann Elementary 1025 3rd St N, Fargo 5:15 – 6:00 pm

LE Berger Elementary 631 4th Ave E, West Fargo 5:15 – 6:00 pm

Willow Park Elementary 4901 15th Ave S, West Fargo 5:15 – 6:00 pm

Ellen Hopkins Elementary 2020 11th St S, Moorhead 5:15 – 6:00 pm