YMCA set to move to phase 3 opening

The YMCA announced Friday, June 12th that they are set to move into the first part of Phase 3 on Monday June 15.

Additional services available in Phase 3 include the start of swim lessons, the opening of the boys and girls locker rooms, and the addition of water exercise classes.

Towels will still be unavailable and members are encouraged to bring their own from home.

The YMCA first began it's reopening May 18th with access to the fitness areas, gyms, racquetball courts, restrooms, group fitness studios and some in-house and online classes, the pool, family locker rooms, adult locker rooms, and more.