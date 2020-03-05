Xcel Energy fined for gas leak explosion at Fargo nursing home

Xcel Energy agreed to pay $12,000 for a gas leak explosion that happened at a Fargo nursing home.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission cited Xcel for two violations for the explosion at the Riverview Apartment Complex, located in south Fargo, which occurred on January of 2019.

According to the commission, the service regulator and relief vents were not located where the gas from the vents could escape freely away from any opening in the building.

Moreover, the commission found that the customer service piping and fittings weren’t protected from atmospheric corrosion.

Xcel has acknowledged the issue and fixed it, according to the commission.