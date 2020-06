UPDATE:

Over 6,200 customers still affected by Xcel power outages in Fargo.

ORIGINAL:

People are arriving home this afternoon to find they have no power.

Xcel Energy is currently dealing with numerous power outages in Fargo and Grand Forks

Around 4pm Monday afternoon its website listed 28 outages affecting over 7,000 customers on a hot and humid day. Temperatures at 4pm in Fargo sit at 85 degrees, with 59% humidity.

Stick with Valley News Live, as we gather information on what caused the outage.