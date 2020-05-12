World shares mixed as new virus cases loom amid reopenings

Shares are mixed in Europe after a day of declines in Asia as worries over fresh outbreaks of coronavirus cases temper hopes over reopening economies.

Shares fell in Paris, Tokyo and Shanghai but edged higher in London.

That followed a mixed session on Wall Street, where gains for technology and health care stocks helped offset more prevalent losses elsewhere.

News of fresh outbreaks of coronavirus cases has cast a pall over hopes for a quick recovery as economies gradually reopen.

Fresh data reports this week include U.S. unemployment claims and retail sales and Australian jobs.

So far, the economic indicators streaming in have been dismal.