Sunday, June 14, is World Blood Donor Day and COVID-19 has led to critical blood shortages nationwide.

That includes the Valley.

Over 400 blood drives have been canceled in the Dakotas over the last three months.

That means 9,000 units haven't been collected.

Vitalant says they typically see donations slow in the summer months.

Adding, they have over a 25 percent increase in the need for blood now that elective surgeries are starting up again.

"We need the community to come out and rally. We can't save lives if blood isn't on the shelves," Vitalant Marketing and Communications Manager Tesia Hummer says. "We need you to help make sure that blood is always there. We are the only blood provider for more than 70 hospitals across the Dakotas."

Hummer says if you're going to donate blood, budget an hour out of your day.