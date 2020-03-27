Working at home with kids--staying sane and productive

Many parents have worked from home with their kids during the occasional sick day or snow storm, but doing it for weeks on end amid long-term school closures can be daunting.

Social distancing during the pandemic has families facing new challenges.

"It's busy for sure," Maureen Bartelt says. "I mean five people in one house 24 hours a day, seven hours a week is a lot."

Parents are trying to keep their kids healthy and busy, while doing their jobs and keeping their sanity.

As a working mom of three, Bartelt has her hands full.

There is one thing that is helping her through, she says.

"We made a schedule this week and we've been trying to stick with it as much as possible," she says.

Experts say this is a great place to start.

Another thing they suggest, is if you have a significant other, to divide and conquer.

That's what the Bartelt family is trying to do.

"We try to separate duties," Jess Bartelt says. "I try and pop in at lunch and make food. That takes the burden off of my wife."

There are several families taking it one day at a time.

"Without daycare, I have had to learn how to preoccupy him and take care of the other one as well," Jaime Warkenthein says. "I have to think of more arts and crafts and less TV time."

Warkenthein has two kids and a job of her own to juggle, as well.

Along with dividing parental duties and sticking to a routine, experts say it's important to have realistic expectations for your family.