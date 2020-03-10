Woman who threw child from balcony won't tell police why

Officials in St. Paul Minnesota have identified the woman who they say threw her child off of a fourth floor balcony.

She has been identified as 33 year old Itayvia Lloyd and faces several probable charges, including aggravated assault, malicious punishment of a child, and assault of a police officer.

Formal charges could be filed later today (Tuesday).

Lloyd has admitted to dragging her 11 year old son from his bed and throwing him off the balcony, but won't explain why.

The child is expected to survive but suffered serious injuries, including a broken leg, fractured jaw, and head injuries.

A six year old sibling who was also in the apartment at the time appears to be unharmed.