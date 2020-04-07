Woman says used Fargo car dealership is using coronavirus pandemic to not refund her money

Amanda Sohn says she needed to buy an affordable car to get to work and take her kids around.

“I'm a single mom, so budgets are important. It's difficult to save up,” Sohn of Moorhead said.

She found one listed on Facebook’s marketplace and visited Fam-Wise LLC, which’s a used car dealership located at 4000 Main Ave. in Fargo.

Sohn said they asked her for banking information claiming it would be for a down payment. Yet, she left without a car and is out more than a thousand dollars.

Sohn contacted our Whistleblower Hotline hoping to get answers.

“I thought they were going to need that for a down payment and to set up future payment,” Sohn said. ” So later on that evening, when I told them I wasn't going to get the vehicle, I wasn't aware until the next day, when I saw the funds had been taken out of my account.”

According to a copy of her banking records, Fam-Wise deducted $1,010 on February 28 from her bank account.

“I never actually got a vehicle through them. I didn't expect it to be taken out,” Sohn said.

It’s money, Sohn said, she’s in need of now more than ever since she isn’t currently employed.

Fam-Wise reluctantly agreed to return her the money, according to Sohn, and text messages dated March 11 showed the company planned to mail her a check.

Nonetheless, Fam-Wise sent her a text on March 19 claiming the novel coronavirus was keeping them out of the office. Last week, the company sent her another text saying she’d have to wait until April 13 for payment.

“I feel like it's more excuses than anything,” Sohn said. “Honestly, I feel like as a business person you don't have to be open to the public to go into the office, as far as writing a check goes.”

We spent nearly two days trying to get in contact with the owner of Fam-Wise to get an on camera statement. We wanted to ask why, as Sohn said, they’re withholding her money.

During one phone exchange, Fam-Wise told us they wouldn’t speak to us on-camera because we didn’t have any business transactions with them.

They hung up and haven’t picked up our phone calls ever since.

Sohn said she’s planning to reach out to the North Dakota Attorney General’s office consumer affairs division.

She is still without a vehicle.