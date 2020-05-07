Woman says she can't get refund from soccer club in Fargo as it prepares to start games

The pandemic has led to the cancellations of most sporting events putting a damper on activities.

One woman contacted our Whistleblower hotline upset that the Fargo Soccer Club, which she says is starting its season next week, is refusing to give her a refund.

“Some parents don't feel comfortable so we pulled our kids,” Jessica Jacobson of Casselton said.

Jacobson said she signed her daughter up for soccer last year. This would’ve been her child’s third season but the coronavirus outbreak sidelined those goals.

“It's more about my personal feelings and the coronavirus, than it is about following the guidelines,” Jacobson said.

According to Jacobson, she paid the Fargo Soccer Club $60 and was declined a refund by its president Matt Noah.

“He was stand-offish from the get go. As soon as you mentioned refund, his tone changed,” Jacobson said.

On Fargo Soccer Club’s website, it read that fees are non-refundable except in rare circumstances.

We asked Noah if the pandemic is considered a rare circumstance. He said no comment and then hung up the phone on us on two separate occasions.

Jacobson said the league is preparing to start next week. It was originally slated to begin this weekend, according to its website, yet was postponed because of Saturday’s cooler weather.

The website on Wednesday read games will be held three versus three. By Thursday after we called Noah, however, the site was changed removing any mention of the games.

Another soccer club in Fargo, Tri-City Storm Soccer, said it’s taking a safer approach abiding by the U.S. Soccer Association’s guidelines before starting its season.

“We see a light at the end of the tunnel but we don't need to rush it,” Tri-City Executive Director John Ross said. “We want to make sure we're doing it the right way.”

Ross said staying home is an opportunity for kids to develop training habits on their own.

“They can just take a ball. And maybe they're just kicking against the garage door. A brick building. Maybe, they're just juggling in the backyard. Touches in their room,” Ross said.

A pediatrician at Essentia Health said it’s important kids get outside and minimize their time on video games.

“It just improves mental health as well. So it's releasing all the hormones. You're going to see that serotonin increase, so that coping capacity is going to be there,” Annelise Sterneman, a nurse practitioner, said.

Sterneman recommended children spend at least an hour a day exercising.