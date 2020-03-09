Woman gets probation for driving with man on hood

A Bismarck woman will spend some time on probation after she drove her car several blocks with a man clinging to the hood. The 25-year-old Brittany Miller was arrested in early February after the incident was reported to the police.

She told investigators the man jumped onto her hood and wouldn't get off so she started driving in hopes of getting him off the car.

The man's father says the man leapt on the hood to avoid being hit.

Miller pleaded guilty Friday to reckless endangerment and a judge gave her two years of probation.