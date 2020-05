The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman died after her motorcycle went into the ditch and then hit a utility pole.

Troopers say the crash happened around 10:45 Wednesday night on Hwy. 78 just north of Ottertail.

A release from the State Patrol says 44-year-old Kristina Lindquist-Abell lost control on a curve, went into a ditch and then hit a pole.

No other information is available about the deadly crash at this time.