Woman charged after high speed chase on I-94

North Dakota State Troopers say at 1:40 Thursday afternoon, they responded to a report of a reckless driver going east on I-94 near Buffalo.

Troopers say they got reports that the vehicle was driving across the entire eastbound roadway and almost hit several other vehicles.

When Troopers found the driver, they tried to stop her but say the driver sped off. Troopers were eventually able to stop the vehicle by using a PIT maneuver.

23-year-old Olivia Adams of Moorhead was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, Fleeing a Peace Officer, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Reckless Endangerment.

Troopers also say the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado was reported stolen out of Fargo.

A current mug shot for Adam was not available, but Cass County booking provided the most recent one which was taken in April of 2020.