Woman buys groceries for elderly couple afraid to go in Ore. store due to coronavirus

With the spread of COVID-19 across the United States, it can be scary for some people, particularly the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, to go about their daily business.

Rebecca Mehra, right, is a 25-year-old professional runner from Oregon. She bought groceries for a couple in their 80s, who were afraid to go in the store because of COVID-19. (Source: CNN)

One such couple in their 80s asked Rebecca Mehra, a 25-year-old professional runner from Oregon, if she could buy their groceries. Mehra did so, and she is now asking others to assist in any way they can.

Mehra says she was walking into a grocery store Wednesday in Bend, Oregon, when a couple called out to her from their car.

She tweeted about the experience, saying the woman told her “nearly in tears” she was afraid to go in the store.

“She said, 'Well, I’m afraid. The first case of coronavirus in Bend just happened... and I’m nervous to go in the store. My husband and I are worried because it’s disproportionately affecting older people. Would you be willing to buy my groceries for me?’” Mehra said.

The woman handed Mehra $100 and a grocery list through the car window, cracked open just enough to allow communication.

“Without thinking, I took it and walked in the store and bought the groceries and walked them out and gave them to her," Mehra said.

On Twitter, Mehra said the woman told her she and her husband had been sitting there for nearly 45 minutes, “waiting to ask the right person for help.”

Mehra is now encouraging others to reach out to those in their communities who may need help as COVID-19 continues to cause challenges for everyone.

“Look out for your neighbors. Look out for the other folks in your community. It’s a difficult time. People are really scared… but kindness helps. Be kind to your neighbor,” Mehra told CNN.

