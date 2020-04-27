Woman with baby stabbed, another woman arrested

Jamestown Police say a woman was treated for injuries from a knife attack over the weekend.

Police were called to the 1600 block of 11 Ave NE on a report of a domestic assault Sunday night.

Officers say a woman called 911 saying she had been cut by another woman with a knife in her leg. She told them she had also received death threats from the suspect.

The victim told authorities that she had locked herself and her baby in a bedroom at the home to avoid the suspect.

Jamestown Police had to force their way into the apartment and were able to evacuate the 34-year-old victim and her child.

The victim and her child were provided medical aid and the victim was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries from her knife wound.

Officers determined the victim and suspect knew one another and are currently in a domestic relationship.

Police say the suspect remained inside the apartment and had barricaded herself in a different portion of the apartment.

They say the suspect threatened to her herself with a knife.

Officers say they continued to communicate with the suspect, trying to get her to come out of the apartment safely.

After receiving verification from the victim that no one else was inside the home, officers set up a perimeter and continued to communicate with the female suspect through the breached apartment door.

Police say the suspect eventually walked toward officers standing in the hallway, while holding the knife in her hand and she refused orders stop or to put the knife down.

Officers say they were forced to use a less-lethal weapon to deploy a less-lethal bean bag projectile at her.

They say the less-lethal projectile was effective as it struck the suspect and it stopped her from further advancing toward officers.

The suspect went back inside the apartment.

Crisis Negotiators from the James-Valley Special Operations Team were called to the scene and continued communications with the suspect.

After lengthy negotiations, the suspect complied with lawful orders to put down the knife and to come out of the apartment.

She was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Nicole Marie Bear King of Jamestown.

Bear King was arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Assault and Terrorizing.

She was initially transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation and then later transported to Stutsman County Corrections, to await formal charges.