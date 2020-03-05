Woman accused of helping homicide suspect flee in court

A 30-year-old woman accused of helping a suspect in a Minot homicide flee will appear in district court in Minot Thursday.

Sheridan Simms was taken into custody in Las Vegas Feb. 20.

Simms faces Class C felony charges of hindering law enforcement and child neglect.

Prosecutors say Simms may have helped 27-year-old Donald Cooper, Jr., flee the state.

Cooper is wanted for being an accomplice to murder, in connection with the Jan. 12 death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens.

Simms is in custody in the Ward County Jail and has an initial appearance scheduled for Thursday, according to online records.

Two other men in the case are currently in custody, and one is already awaiting sentencing after striking a plea deal.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts should call Minot Police at 701-852-0111.