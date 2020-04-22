Witness says 2 men shot at each other close range in Moorhead but bullets missed

Moorhead police are searching for the people involved in a shooting that shook an entire neighborhood.

It happened in broad daylight Wednesday with most of the community home practicing social distancing guidelines.

“They were shooting at each other right in the parking lot,” Teresa Cossett said. “They were shooting at each other. So how nobody got hit or anything, I don't know how.”

Police spent more than three hours Wednesday afternoon combing through the crime scene at the 1300 block of 19 ½ St S.

“We got kids all over here and to have that happen here is very scary,” Cossett said.

Cossett said she witnessed the incident between two men from her apartment window. It began with an argument, which quickly escalated into a shooting.

“He blocked him in and wouldn't let him out. And then, that's when the guns started going,” Cossette said. “They were still shooting at each other while the car was going. They were at close range.”

According to Cossett, several rounds were fired but police said no one was hurt.

Barrett Voigt said his wife first heard the gunshots. The start of the altercation was captured on his Ring camera.

“I was thinking initially when I saw the shot fired, what kind of an idiot would do that?” Voigt said. "And it made me scared for my children and my house, and afterwards I was extremely angry.”

Voigt said the fact it happened at around noon with most people home upset him even more.

“I've been here for about three years. This is a really quiet, safe neighborhood. We've enjoyed living here and this is a bizarre anomaly,” Voigt said.

Several homes had surveillance videos that captured the incident.

Police said they are working to identify the individuals who fled immediately after the shooting.

It is an active investigation.