Wisconsin gym apologizes for 'I can't breathe' workout ad with drawing of kneeling man

A health club company is apologizing on behalf of a franchisee who posted an “I can’t breathe” workout at its gym in suburban Milwaukee.

Photos of the workout instructions drawn on a dry erase board at Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa were shared widely on social media.

The Journal Sentinel says the workout included burpees, or squat thrusts, and the instructions “don’t you dare lay down.” Woodbury, Minnesota-based Anytime Fitness said it was “profoundly sorry."

The words “I can't breathe” have been chanted at hundreds of protests and rallies, echoing some of the final words of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee against his neck.