Williston's CHI is preparing for potential coronavirus patients

Although North Dakota has not had a confirmed case of the coronavirus, hospitals across the state are preparing to handle an outbreak if it does occur.

Staff at Williston’s CHI Saint Alexius Hospital is making sure there are no holes in their N95 masks or their infection control plans. They’re doing tabletop exercises, following the coronavirus outbreak’s progress, and constantly updating procedures from the CDC.

Melaine Krabseth and Trish Arnold, CHI Emergency Preparedness Team, said, “We have a lot of people going in and out of Williston, going back home and coming back here. We want to be prepared in case the worst case scenario happens. We don’t want to be scrambling, going, 'oh, what do we do?'”

The team wants to educate people on their preparedness without creating fear. They’re working with the state Department of Health’s well-designed infection control program.

Tim Wiedrich, NDDOH Health Resources and Response section chief, said, “When we have larger scale emergencies, we have both the communication processes in place, but then also certain stock piles of equipment, supplies that are disposable, and pharmaceuticals.”

Hospitals like Williston’s CHI have access to the state’s warehouse, which was conceptualized back in 2002.

