Wildfire near Mount Rushmore contained ahead of Trump visit

A wildfire located near Mount Rushmore in South Dakota has been completely contained ahead of next week’s visit to the monument by President Donald Trump.

Ian Fury, a spokesman for Gov. Kristi Noem, says firefighters contained the entire fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire started in Custer State Park on Wednesday burned an estimated 60 acres about 6 miles south of the 79-year-old stone monument.

Trump is planning to attend a fireworks display at the monument July 3.

Wildfire experts are concerned the pyrotechnics could spark fires.