Wild Terra urges customers to use curbside pick up

In an effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, Gov. Tim Walz called for the closure of bars and restaurants for dine-in customers.

Many are following the lead across the Red River.

But, there are a few local owners who are finding ways to combat the virus and social distancing.

Wild Terra is a locally owned cider bar in downtown Fargo.

As of Tuesday, they are pushing customers to use their new curbside pick up.

Customers can call the bar, order food and cans, and staff will run it out to the car.

They say tips will go straight to servers, as they will be making a fraction of their normal pay with the upcoming changes.

This isn't the only option for those in the mood for Wild Terra.

Owners say, they are keeping the doors open to stay in business.

Inside the bar, they are taking out chairs and tables to spread people out and practice social distancing to help customers feel safer.

They say they will continue to make adjustments as news develops, because public health is their number one priority.

You can stay updated with Wild Terra's social media.