Why police didn't notify West Fargo neighbors of armed robber in the area

As the search continues for an armed robber and car thief, frustrations linger for people in a neighborhood near the Jimmy John's in West Fargo.

That's where the robbery took place Tuesday night.

It wasn't until late Wednesday morning that authorities released information on what had happened.

Authorities say they were called to the sandwich shop around 8 p.m.

They say a robber pointed a gun in employees' faces and took the money.

Then, he took off out the back door into a white car.

Photos sent to Valley News Live from neighbors show numerous officers, even a K-9 moving around the River's Bend neighborhood.

Police say they had a perimeter set up and after searching for about an hour, they left.

When we asked officers during our news at 10 p.m. Tuesday, we were told to wait for a news release that would be sent out.

What has neighbors upset is that it wasn't until 12 hours after the robbery that any information was released.

We asked several of the neighbors to talk on camera and they said no.

One woman says, her young kids were playing outside while police searched the area.

Another says she spent the night trying to figure it out with neighbors on Facebook.

We asked police why they didn't tell neighbors about the armed robber.

They say they were only in the area to gather information and that they knew early on the armed robber left the area after committing the crime.

Neighbors say that would have put them at ease, especially since he's still on the streets.

The armed robber is described as a light-skinned black man, about 5'6" and last seen in a black sweatshirt and face mask.

If you have any information, you're urged to call the police.