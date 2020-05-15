White Earth Nation seeing increase in drug overdoses

The White Earth Nation says it is noticing an uptick in overdoses on the reservation.

To help combat the problem, multiple agencies will be offering Narcan training and sending people home with the life-saving drug.

The training events are scheduled for Friday, May 15 at the locations and times below:

Mahnomen - Casino Northwest Parking Lot noon-3 p.m.

Naytahwaush - Fire Hall noon-3 p.m.

White Earth - Community Center 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Pine Point - Clinic Parking Lot 4 p.m.-7 p.m.