What to expect at this week’s drive-in concerts

Outdoor concert season is here, but COVID-19 is holding most music lovers back and forcing venues to get creative.

Two local places did just that and are hosting the first drive-in concert experiences here in the metro later this week.

Matt Becker is someone who’s usually in the thick of putting on different live music events throughout the Valley, and says the last three months have been difficult.

“We wanted to find a safe way to still have live entertainment and get people out of the house. I think everyone’s really tired of being cooped up,” Becker said.

For months Beckers says he and a group worked on making something possible, and says the time has finally come.

Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome is set to play Thursday night at the TAK Venue in Dilworth, Minn.

“This is kind of our test run, I think it’s gonna go great,” he said.

Becker says there will be a small VIP area near the stage with socially distanced tables, and says the rest of the audience will be distanced in their cars in the parking lot.

“You’re not stuck in your car if you buy a parking pass. We have chairs that you’ll be able to sit next to your vehicle, dance, hang out with the people you came with. We just ask that you stay with your circle you came with,” he said.

Becker says both beer and food from the Texas Best Express food truck will be available, and says all payments, ordering, and deliveries to your vehicle will be contactless.

“You have to come with two people. So there’s really no excuse to not be responsible and to not drink and drive,” Becker said.

The Red River Valley Fairgrounds are doing something similar on Saturday night with plans to broadcast Garth Brooks’ virtual concert on their big screen.

“We’re anticipating a lot of people out here. We’re gonna have concessions, we’re going to have a beer garden that’s open until the start of the show. We’re going to have a lot going on,” Breann Lenzmeier said.

Both Lenzmeier and Becker say the venues are following all CDC guidelines, masks are recommended and say several staff and security guards will be present at both shows. Both say they both hope this is just the start for music lovers in the Valley.

“It’s a different summer for us, but we’re super excited for being safe, having fun, taking their mind off any stress they have and just really enjoying and evening or a day. A Saturday night at the fairgrounds is something we’ve all been looking forward to for an extended period of time,” Lenzmeier said.

Lenzzmeir and Becker say each show can be tuned into on an FM station, or listened to live outside the vehicle. Both venues say the show will go on rain or shine.

