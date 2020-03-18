What to do if you lose your job

The uncertain times surrounding coronavirus extend well beyond our health. The economic toll has already led to business closures and jobs lost.

Statewide in North Dakota, unemployment claims were up 54% last week compared to the same time last year. Paula Hickel of the Williston Job Service Workforce says "I think we're going to continue seeing that struggle grow and spread and affect more people. We did see some of the folks coming in today that were more on the production side than drilling, which is kind of taking that leap into that sector that was not where the layoffs were originally occurring. So, it starts to have that ripple effect."

Whether it's a temporary lost of work or your job is lost for good, the first thing you should do is a hold of your state's job service. There are jobs available. A spokesperson for Job Service in the southeastern part of North Dakota says there are 5000 openings right now.

And while you're connected with them, make sure you file for unemployment benefits. If you are eligible, your payments will be based on based on the income you were making and how long you had been working on that job. Give yourself some time and don't get down. Applying is meant to be easy.

For Minnesotans, Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order ensuring that workers get full access to unemployment benefits. Also, the order waives the waiting week to ensure that applicants have access to benefits as quickly as possible.

And if you don't have access to a computer, in North Dakota, offices are still open in Fargo, Grand Forks, Wahpeton, Jamestown and Devils Lake. There are people there, willing to help you get signed up and get the help to you through what we all hope is a short term economic problem.

You can find the links to both North Dakota's and Minnesota's job service sites, online at Valley News Live dot come or the VNL News app.